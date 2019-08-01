BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park

The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years.

Atlanta, GA, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The sixth annual BeREGGAE Music Festival will take place at Piedmont Park on August 10 and 11th, 2019. This event is one of the largest free Afro-Caribbean music festival in the southeastern United States. In an unprecedented move, the Atlanta Reggae In The Park LLC Team (parent company for BeREGGAE 6), moved the festival from its home at Perkerson Park to its new location in Piedmont Park which is one of the premiere outdoor spaces in Atlanta. BeREGGAE started in 2014 as a small community get-together and has since grown organically into the biggest free reggae festival in Atlanta, servicing over twenty thousand (20,000) attendees in 2018. Unlike previous years, the festival is now a two-day event and will continue to feature legendary Caribbean DJ’s and rising artistes in the community. Festival Day One will highlight dancehall and soca music from around the Caribbean with various dis-jockeys showcasing their skills and a live act segmented sponsored by 2BKaribbean. Festival Day Two will focus on reggae and mambo acts from within the community. This year, the event headliners include legendary dancehall icon Spragga Benz and mambo sensation, Tito Puente Jr.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Eric Barnes, the team decided to make the move because, "It was time to get Afro, Latin and Caribbean music and culture in front of a larger audience. The culture is very present in the city, it is becoming more and more well known, and we want to continue to be pioneers of bringing the music and culture to the people."

The family friendly festival has various attractions in addition to the many musical acts and disc jockeys providing entertainment. This includes the Garden of Vegan curated by ATL Vegan Food Tours and the Soul Simplicity Art n Groove pop up curated by Cameron Wilson. A diverse array of vendors will be on site to display food, drinks, clothes and other cultural wares. As the word gets out about the event, major sponsors have expressed interest in having their presence felt including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and WordStar Hip Hop. The BeREGGAE experience has a dual purpose. In addition to highlighting talent and culture, partial proceeds from the event go to the Hand Over Fist Scholarship fund. Among its many goals, The Hand Over Fist Foundation presents a yearly scholarship to deserving, rising high school students towards higher education. The foundation also grants scholarships for non-profits to participate and fundraise for their respective organizations at BeREGGAE 6 free of charge, while participating in the event’s Social Justice Corner. Awardees have included organizations such as Urban Media Makers Film Festival, LA FOUNDATION and Project Shine Jamaica. In 2018, Hand Over Fist granted over $10,000 in sponsorship to deserving nonprofit organizations.

About Atlanta Reggae in the Park, LLC

Atlanta Reggae in the Park LLC is the parent company of BeREGGAE 6. The organization focuses on putting on quality events throughout Atlanta and the Southeast. Each event is designed to meet the needs of its target community. The philosophy of the organization is built on the foundation of "Always For The People." This has led to creation of the Hand Over Fist Foundation whose focus is to raise higher education scholarship dollars for deserving metro Atlanta students. The foundation also helps facilitate a platform for local non-profit organizations and small businesses to have access to larger audiences at BeREGGAE events. For more information: AtlantaReggaeinthePark.com

Contact Information:

2BKaribbean

Marissa Williams

919-451-4927

Contact via Email

www.2BKaribbean.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791078

Press Release Distributed by PR.com