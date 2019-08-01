The McRae Agency Voted Number One PR Agency by Ranking Arizona – Best of Arizona Businesses 2019

Phoenix-based boutique PR, marketing, branding, social media and events agency gets top honors in Ranking Arizona Magazine.

Paradise Valley, AZ, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The McRae Agency, a full-service marketing communications firm, is proud to announce they have been ranked number one in Public Relations (with 10 or fewer in the department) in AZ BIG Media’s Ranking Arizona's “Best of Arizona Businesses 2019.”

Ranking Arizona is the largest business poll in Arizona. Over one million voters cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business.

“We are so proud and honored to be voted number one in Public Relations,” said Beth McRae, president of The McRae Agency. “Thank you to our clients and supporters who voted for us!”

Based in Paradise Valley, Ariz,, (Phoenix area) The McRae Agency “boutique” style firm is a public relations firm with big agency experience and boutique agency service. Founded in 1995, President Beth McRae brings 30 years of experience to each client project. The agency specializes in PR, marketing, branding, social media and events.

Client experience has ranged from WD-40, Nextel/Sprint and Red Bull to KB Home, CBRE, Solatube International, Skanska and Google, as well as many smaller companies.

The firm has orchestrated countless award-winning campaigns: to date The McRae Agency has won more than 45 awards. The McRae Agency is well-known in the technology, manufacturing, real estate, retail, consumer products, construction and small business/start-up arenas. Clients are located in Arizona and California but also in other states.

The McRae Agency is a full-service marketing communications firm founded in 1995 with an office in Paradise Valley, Ariz. We have worked with clients in a variety of industries including consumer products and technology with a focus on new product and service launches. As a “generalist” firm, we are able to offer a diverse set of media relationships and professional contacts. Best of all, we have a unique perspective not limited to the thinking of one particular niche field. We don’t view the world through a single-focus lens, but rather a kaleidoscope of limitless creative and strategic opportunities. The McRae Agency is a “boutique” style firm that is able to offer the broad experience of a large agency while maintaining the level of service expected from a smaller shop. The McRae Agency consistently provides clients with the creative, “out-of-the-box” thinking required in the demanding local, national and worldwide marketplaces, while remaining strategic and long-range in its approach to client objectives. For more information, visit www.mcraeagency.com.

