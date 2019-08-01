Hackard Law Produces Milestone 500th Video

Hackard Law's video library is a resource for everyone who wants to learn more about estate and trust matters not often explored by the media.

Mather, CA, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hackard Law, a California Professional Law Corporation, announces the publication of its 500th video on www.hackardlaw.com, YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook.

Michael Hackard, Founder and Managing Partner, commented on reaching the milestone, “We are pleased to announce the publication of our 500th video. For the past three years, since we began this effort, the mission of Hackard Law has been to inform and educate the general public on matters relating to Elder Financial Abuse, Probate and Trust issues, and Estate Litigation. Our videos span a wide range of topics from protecting senior citizens, to legal advocacy, to examining in detail some of the Trust and Probate problems estates of celebrities have faced. Through this effort, Hackard Law hopes that our videos will shine a bright light on important but sometimes misunderstood areas of the law.

“Our most popular video entitled, ‘Prosecuting Estate Theft & Fraud’ has been viewed more than 15,000 times on YouTube and continues to generate comments from people of all walks of life whose families have been touched by wrongdoers. Through such content, we want viewers to understand that perpetrators can be held accountable and that there are effective methods for reporting estate crimes. Similarly, our videos on celebrities such as Peter Falk, Leona Helmsley, Doris Duke, and Brooke Astor, demonstrate that estate issues of the rich and famous are often no different from those of everyone else.

“Hackard Law’s video library is a resource for everyone who wants to learn more about estate and trust matters not often explored by the media.”

Hackard Law focuses on substantial estate, trust and elder financial abuse cases where we think we can make a difference and there is a wrongdoer who can be made financially accountable for their wrongdoing. The information we provide in our videos and on our website is not intended to be legal advice. You should consult an attorney for advice regarding your individual situation. We invite you to contact us and welcome your calls, letters and electronic mail. Contacting us does not create an attorney-client relationship. Please do not send any confidential information to us until such time as an attorney-client relationship has been established. Each case is different and prior results are no guarantee of future success.

