Gilead Capital Sends Open Letter To Board Of Monotype Imaging Holdings Opposing Sale To HGGC

PRNewswire  
August 20, 2019 9:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Capital LP ("Gilead Capital"), a long-term shareholder of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) ("Monotype" or the "Company"), today sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") expressing its concerns regarding the proposed sale of Monotype to the private equity firm HGGC for $19.85 per share. The letter conveys that:

  • The inadequacy of the $19.85 price is evident from: (i) the Board's buyback of minority shares in the same quarter at the same $19.85 price; (ii) the bottom-quartile "premium" on a stock price near its six-year low; and (iii) the significant recent earnings beat.
  • Gilead Capital believes that the Company is worth at least $30 per share.
  • The Board's lack of transparency with respect to the deal and the Company's second-quarter earnings raises questions about whether it engaged in a rigorous process to secure a fair price for shareholders.
  • Gilead Capital currently intends to vote against the transaction.

Gilead Capital calls on the Board to inform shareholders about the Company's recent business performance and its rationale for proposing a sale of Company at the same price it executed its most recent buybacks so that all shareholders can make a fully informed vote.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

About Gilead Capital LP

Gilead Capital LP is an investment adviser focused on long-term investments in high-quality public small-cap companies in North America, Europe, and Australia. Gilead Capital pursues a Leadership Investing strategy, supporting its portfolio companies by constructively engaging with management teams and boards of directors to elevate governance and enhance long-term value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilead-capital-sends-open-letter-to-board-of-monotype-imaging-holdings-opposing-sale-to-hggc-300904288.html

SOURCE Gilead Capital LP

