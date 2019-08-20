Gilead Capital Sends Open Letter To Board Of Monotype Imaging Holdings Opposing Sale To HGGC

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Capital LP ("Gilead Capital"), a long-term shareholder of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) ("Monotype" or the "Company"), today sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") expressing its concerns regarding the proposed sale of Monotype to the private equity firm HGGC for $19.85 per share. The letter conveys that:

The inadequacy of the $19.85 price is evident from: (i) the Board's buyback of minority shares in the same quarter at the same $19.85 price; (ii) the bottom-quartile "premium" on a stock price near its six-year low; and (iii) the significant recent earnings beat.

Gilead Capital believes that the Company is worth at least $30 per share.

per share. The Board's lack of transparency with respect to the deal and the Company's second-quarter earnings raises questions about whether it engaged in a rigorous process to secure a fair price for shareholders.

Gilead Capital currently intends to vote against the transaction.

Gilead Capital calls on the Board to inform shareholders about the Company's recent business performance and its rationale for proposing a sale of Company at the same price it executed its most recent buybacks so that all shareholders can make a fully informed vote.

The full text of the letter can be found here .

