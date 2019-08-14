Mindtree Celebrates 20 Years of Continuous Innovation and Client Service

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Mindtree this week celebrates 20 years of providing agile and collaborative technology consulting and services for enterprises looking to improve business operations and embrace digital transformation. From its humble beginnings on August 18, 1999, the company has steadily grown into an organization relentlessly committed to client service driven by forward-looking perspectives.

Mindtree now has 346 active clients and 37 office locations around the world, where its more than 21,000 strong workforce of Mindtree Minds regularly co-create powerful solutions to complex business and IT challenges.

This year, Mindtree has continued to grow its global footprint, including the recently opened On-Shore Delivery Center in Alpharetta, GA, its Silicon Valley Reimagination Center and a larger office in Minneapolis to support its growing Salesforce practice, Magnet360. Mindtree plans to open two additional major offices this fall in strategic locations across the US and Europe.

Over the past 20 years, Mindtree Minds have developed solutions and partnered with innovative companies to provide the roadmap, architecture and tools to run their businesses more efficiently and accelerate revenue growth. Solutions such as QuikDeploy, a cloud-first accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® deployment, enhanced relationships with communities like Hyperledger and strengthened partnerships with Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce and Databricks are the driving force behind Mindtree's success. Mindtree's leadership in bringing innovative approaches to solving client challenges have been recently recognized by several leading organizations, including ISG, Avasant and Zinnov. Earlier this year, Mindtree was recognized by Lufthansa, the world's largest airline group, as IT Services Partner of the Year.

"20 years ago this week, an exceptional group of ten people founded a company with new ideas about how to help large enterprises use technology for competitive advantage. They were among the first to harness the power of Digital, while creating a unique culture that placed a premium on deep expertise and collaborative spirit," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. "As enterprises worldwide grapple with understanding how they can use complex technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to run their business better and engage with their customers, Mindtree is poised to be a strategic partner, to help guide the way. It's been an incredible journey to this point, yet we're even more excited by what the next 20 years will bring."

Mindtree has also recently expanded its efforts to give back to the community through Mindtree.org – a social inclusion platform. The five digital platforms cater to India's informal economic sector, representing millions of workers such as farmers, artisans and waste pickers striving to increase incomes and reach end consumers, and who represent the vast majority of India's workforce. Mindtree's growth has made it possible to invest in the Mindtree Foundation, which partners with Non-Governmental Organizations in India, the US and Europe to help underprivileged communities achieve the education and job opportunities available to them.

Mindtree has also accelerated its investments in reskilling its employees through their internal platform, Yorbit. Through the platform, the company ensures Mindtree Minds stay on the leading-edge of skill development across a long-term career, with the most in-demand skills that require human cognition and creative interactions with people.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds'.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:



INDIA

Rahul Nag

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9958644228

Rahul.Nag@mindtree.com



UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com



EUROPE

Susie Wyeth

Hotwire

+44-20-7608-4657

susie.wyeth@hotwireglobal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-celebrates-20-years-of-continuous-innovation-and-client-service-300901427.html

SOURCE Mindtree

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2019/14/c2982.html