Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) ("Delek US") today announced that members of management will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York. A presentation to investors is currently scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET on September 3, 2019 and will be webcast live.



To access the live webcast of this presentation, go to www.DelekUS.com and click on the Investor Relations tab and select the "Webcast and Presentation" link. A replay will be available at this location on Delek US' website later that day for a 180 day period.

A copy of Delek US' latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference. An electronic copy of this presentation will be made available in the "Investors" section of the Delek US website prior to the conference at http://www.DelekUS.com .

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 263 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

