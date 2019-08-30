Orano Canada Announces New CEO

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincent Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orano Canada Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Corman as his replacement as of September 1, 2019.



With this appointment, Mr. Jim Corman, currently Director Projects and Industrial Support at Orano Mining in Paris, France, and previously Vice President Operations, Engineering and Projects here at Orano Canada in Saskatoon, is returning to his home province.

"I am very pleased that Jim Corman has been chosen as my replacement," says Vincent Martin. "Jim has demonstrated his technical skills and management capabilities for over 26 years within our company and 34 years in the uranium mining industry, here and around the world."

Mr. Corman, a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan's Geological Engineering Program joined Orano's predecessor company, COGEMA, as a Geological Engineer in 1993 and held a number of operational management positions in Saskatchewan, before moving to Paris, France in 2016. Mr. Corman was actively involved in the discovery, development and operation of the McClean Lake project, which today boasts the only uranium mill capable of processing uranium ore grades 100 times the world average without dilution.

"The last few years have been challenging for our industry, yet we also had many rewarding milestones," adds Vincent Martin. "Although I am saddened to leave such a dedicated team of people, I am comforted by the knowledge that Orano Canada is in very good hands with Jim Corman at the helm."

Continuing as Executive Advisor, Vincent Martin will retire from Orano Canada at the end of the year, after 37 years within the Orano group and its predecessors that took him from France to Africa and finally Canada for the past 25 years, and where he will continue to reside post retirement.

More About Orano Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Orano Canada Inc. is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of 18 million pounds produced in Canada in 2018. Orano Canada has been exploring for uranium, mining and producing uranium concentrate in Canada for more than 55 years. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake operations. The company employs over 450 people in Saskatchewan, including about 320 at the McClean Lake operation where over 46% of employees are self-declared Indigenous. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of neighbouring communities.

Orano Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of the multinational Orano group offering products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity. Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers worldwide.

