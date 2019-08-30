Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) today announced that Dave Lamp, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:25 a.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed, along with the accompanying slides, on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy's website at www.CVREnergy.com. An archive of this webcast will remain available on www.CVREnergy.com for 14 days.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Richard Roberts
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3205
InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens                              
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga