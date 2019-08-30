Market Overview

Morphic to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:05pm ET, in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic's website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Morphic Contact
Robert E. Farrell, Jr., VP Finance and Ops and Treasurer
bob.farrell@morphictx.com
781-996-0955

Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397

