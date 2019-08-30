Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) today announced that the company will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.



A live audio webcast of Idera's presentation will be accessible in the Investors and Media section of Idera's website at http://www.iderapharma.com. An archived version will also be available on the company's website after the event for 90 days.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the Company's vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera's lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS Contact:



Robert A. Doody, Jr.

SVP, Investor Relations & Communications

Phone (484) 348-1677

RDOODY@IDERAPHARMA.COM