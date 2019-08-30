Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) today announced that the company will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

A live audio webcast of Idera's presentation will be accessible in the Investors and Media section of Idera's website at http://www.iderapharma.com. An archived version will also be available on the company's website after the event for 90 days. 

About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the Company's vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera's lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS Contact:

Robert A. Doody, Jr.
SVP, Investor Relations & Communications
Phone (484) 348-1677
RDOODY@IDERAPHARMA.COM

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga