Hupy and Abraham Promotes Attorney Jordan Christensen

Des Moines, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has announced the promotion of Attorney Jordan Christensen. Attorney Christensen joined Hupy and Abraham as a law clerk in May 2019, working with attorneys in Iowa. On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, she was sworn into the Iowa State Bar and promoted to Associate Attorney, where she will be working out of the firm's West Des Moines office. Attorney Christensen's primary focus will be helping injured clients through workers' compensation cases.

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, Attorney Christensen received her law degree from the University of Iowa in 2018. While in law school, she worked as a legal intern for the University of Iowa Legal Clinic and was a member of both the International Law Society and the Citizen Lawyer Program. She also spent time abroad in both Paris and Arcachon (France), where she studied the nuances of the French legal system, law in the Middle East and engaged with local members of the Lafayette group.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has a record of success, collecting over $1 billion for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

###

Attachment

Irene Sarumi Hupy and Abraham, S.C. 414-982-2091 ISarumi@hupy.com