Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Advisory: Unions to mark Labour Day by launching electoral campaign for A Fair Canada

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Executive Vice-President Donald Lafleur will be in Moncton to take part in the Moncton & District Labour Council's annual Labour Day event. Lafleur will be available to media to speak about "A Fair Canada for Everyone," the CLC's federal election campaign, launching on Labour Day.

Ahead of this fall's federal election, Canada's unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities. The full campaign will launch at canadianlabour.ca on Monday, September 2.  

  Who: Donald Lafleur, CLC Executive Vice-President
     
  What: Labour Day event
     
  Where: Centennial Park, Moncton
     
  When: September 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m.

To arrange an interview on or before Labour Day, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
National Representative, Media Relations
613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga