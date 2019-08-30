300-Degree Police Simulator to be Presented by VirTra at TACCOM on September 6-8, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will be exhibiting at the Tactical and Competitive Shooting Sports Show ( TACCOM ) in Canada, which is being held on September 6-8, 2019 at the International Centre in Ontario.



TACCOM is the largest tactical and competitive shooting sports show in Canada. The annual event brings together hundreds of exhibitors, manufacturers, and industry leaders and aims to showcase some of the industry's top tactical and competitive shooting products and training solutions.

During the show, VirTra will be exhibiting the V-300®, the world's first 300-degree simulator, in Hall 1. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and experience the five-screen simulator designed to improve police and military training with realistic and immersive technology. VirTra will also showcase the V-VICTA® programs as well as the company's various other systems and weapons solutions. Additionally, VirTra's International Sales Manager, James Peters, will be conducting a Human Factors in Force Encounters training session on September 7th from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in room 2B.

"This is the first time VirTra will be exhibiting at TACCOM, Canada's largest firearms show, and it provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our technology to departments and agencies that are less familiar with our company and industry-leading solutions," said James Peters. "We're excited to have the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with current local customers, like the Ontario Provincial Police, and develop new relationships with potential customers as we work to expand our ever-growing presence across Canada."

To learn more about the V-300 simulator, visit booth #171 at TACCOM in Ontario, Canada.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

About TACCOM Canada

TACCOM Canada welcomes the leading manufacturers and Industry Leaders within the Tactical and Competitive shooting communities with the aim of engaging our diverse shooting landscape. TACCOM is dedicated to showcasing the very best of the tactical and competitive shooting disciplines with regards to products, training and making industry leaders accessible. Learn more at www.taccomcanada.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could", "may", "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about VirTra's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although VirTra believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. VirTra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.