Onex to Present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) today announced that Seth Mersky, Senior Managing Director, will present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2019.



Following the event, an archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available from the Presentations and Events section of Onex' shareholder website, https://ir.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff's actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.9 billion is shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $53 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 172,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

