Myriad Genetics to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 30, 2019 7:05am   Comments
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced today that Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 8:35 a.m. EDT on September 10, 2019, in New York City.

The presentation will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad's website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on five critical success factors:  building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020.  For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, ForeSight and Prequel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.


Media Contact: Ron Rogers 
(801) 584-3065 
rrogers@myriad.com		 Investor Contact: Scott Gleason
(801) 584-1143
sgleason@myriad.com

 

