Media Advisory - Save Your Skin Launches Inaugural "Move For Melanoma" Challenge Benefiting Skin Cancer Patients Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 13th Save Your Skin Foundation will officially launch the 2019 Move for Melanoma Challenge. The unique campaign challenges all Canadians to reach their own personal movement challenge (ex. walking, running, cycling, dancing, etc.) while raising funds and awareness for all those touched by melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer and ocular melanoma. Save Your Skin Foundation also invites media from across Canada to participate by creating their own teams!



When: Friday, September 13 - Monday, September 16 How to Participate: 1.

Register through the Move for Melanoma Website and then: a) Choose your city, b) Choose your activity (be creative!). That's it! Away you go!

2. Donate through the Move for Melanoma Website: Can't participate in an independent or team activity but still want to support the event? Great! Click ‘donate' to search for a friend or team you wish to support. More Information: https://saveyourskin.akaraisin.com/ui/moveformelanoma2019 Interview Availability: Three melanoma patients based, respectively, in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, are available for interviews. Kathleen Barnard, President and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation, and also a stage four-melanoma survivor, is also available for interview.

For interview requests or further information, contact:

Karran Finlay

Direct: 780-717-9996

Email: karran@karranfinlaymarketing.com

About SYSF

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a national patient-led not-for-profit group dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma and ocular melanoma through nationwide education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives. Save Your Skin Foundation is committed to playing an active role in reducing the incidence of skin cancer in Canada, and to providing compassionate support for all Canadians living with skin cancers.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f923ad7-9646-4b10-96e7-ebbbcf610b4c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e361be6f-8516-416e-8757-8bb63efbc5ca