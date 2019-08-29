Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Tower International, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), Tower International, Inc (NYSE:TOWR), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Buyer: HGGC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 26, 2019 and valued at $825 million, Monotype shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Monotype and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Monotype investigation go to: https://bespc.com/type/ .

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

Buyer: Autokiniton Global Group

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 12, 2019 and valued at $900 million, Tower shareholders will receive $31 in cash for every share of Tower common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Tower and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Tower investigation go to: https://bespc.com/towr/ .

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Buyer: Callon Petroleum Company

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 15, 2019 and valued at $3.2 billion, Carrizo shareholders will receive 2.05 shares of Callon common stock for every share of Carrizo common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Carrizo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Carrizo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/crzo/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Buyer: Hillenbrand, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 12, 2019 and valued at $2 billion, Milacron shareholders will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for every share of Milacron common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Milacron investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mcrn/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.