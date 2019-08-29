Market Overview

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WageWorks, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Genesee & Wyoming on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2019 7:42pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR), NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE), and Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR).  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)

Buyer: HealthEquity, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 27, 2019 and valued at $2 billion, WageWorks shareholders will receive $51.35 per share of WageWorks common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether WageWorks and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WageWorks investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/wage/.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

Buyer: Platinum Equity

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 9, 2019 and valued at $1.9 billion, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 in cash for each share of Wesco common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Wesco investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/wair/.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

Buyer: AXA Investment Managers

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, NorthStar shareholders will receive $1.68 plus the U.S. Dollar equivalent of €9.26 and £3.82 (projected to be $17.03) for every share of NorthStar common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether NorthStar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the NorthStar investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/nre/.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and GIC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 1, 2019 and valued at $8.4 billion, G&W stockholders will receive $112 cash for every share of G&W common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether G&W and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the G&W investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/gwr/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

