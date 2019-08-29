SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Castle Brands Inc. to Pernod Ricard is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Castle Brands Inc. ("Castle Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE:ROX) stock prior to August 28, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Castle Brands to Pernod Ricard. Under the terms of the deal, Castle Brands shareholders will receive $1.27 in cash for each outstanding share of Castle Brands common stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Castle Brands merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Castle Brands breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Pernod Ricard is underpaying for Castle Brands shares, thus unlawfully harming Castle Brands shareholders.

