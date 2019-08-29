Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Suncor Energy to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Little, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:05 a.m. MT (9:05 a.m. ET).

The webcast link will be available on Suncor's website at suncor.com/webcasts, or at the following URL for 180 days: https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/090319b_js/?entity=11_EHJ6N63  

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or together.suncor.com

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga