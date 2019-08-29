Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2019 5:01pm   Comments
Share:

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its first quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, September 12, 2019.  Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-677-8143 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21928109)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from September 13, 2019 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on October 13, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253.  (Reservation Number 21928109)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Aziz Hirji
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga