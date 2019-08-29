Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its first quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-677-8143 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21928109)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from September 13, 2019 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on October 13, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21928109)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Aziz Hirji

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102