Denbury Resources to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

August 29, 2019
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.  Mr. Kendall and other members of senior management will also meet with institutional investors.  An updated corporate presentation for the conference will be posted to the Company's website the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.  The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.  For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383

