Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.13 per share. It represents an 18% increase over the prior quarter of $.11. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.52 per common share and is payable on September 23, 2019 to shareowners of record as of September 9, 2019. The annualized dividend yield is 2.14% based on a closing stock price of $24.31 on August 28, 2019.



"Today's dividend increase reflects our strong capital position, solid financial performance and confidence in the future," said William G. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital City Bank Group.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

