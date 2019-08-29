SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Myriad Genetics, Inc. - MYGN

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MYGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Myriad and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2019, after market-close, Myriad reported its Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results. Therein, the Company reported that revenue in the fourth quarter was two percent below expectations largely due to lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening test. Later that day, on the Company's Earnings Conference Call with investors, Bryan Riggsbee, Myriad's CFO, revealed that "the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [Psychotropic] test offering" and that the Company has "been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding its request."

On this news, Myriad's stock price fell $19.05. or 42.76%, to close at $25.50 on August 14, 2019.

