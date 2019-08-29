Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Supporter of 'Women Breaking the Barriers of Science & Their Male Champions', a BVS La Jolla Biotech Community Event

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is supporting and exhibiting at an event today showcasing ‘Women Breaking the Barriers of Science & Their Male Champions'. The event is organized by Biotech Vendor Services (BVS) and is taking place in San Diego, CA. (Learn more at http://bvsconnection.com/images/Flyers/LJBC_Flyer_8-29-2019.jpg )



"Axiom is an ardent supporter of diversity and inclusion throughout life sciences and in leadership. Events such as this evenings are key in advancing the conversations and topics that matter most today. It is imperative that all voices, and all talent are at the table, working together," commented Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are thrilled to contribute to today's event as a sponsor. Diversity is a core value at Axiom," concluded Andrew Schachter, Axiom's Founder and CEO.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .