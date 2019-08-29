LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ideanomics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Ideanomics, Inc. ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IDEX) of the September 17, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Ideanomics securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Jose Pinto Claro Da Fonseca Miranda v. Ideanomics, Inc. F/K/A Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. F/K/A Wecast Network, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06741 was filed on July 19, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements regarding Ideanomics' business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company's bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics' margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, Ideanomics's share price fell from $3.26 per share on November 13, 2019 to a closing price of $1.67 on November 14, 2015—a $1.59 or a 48.77% drop.

