The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OMCL, NFLX, EGBN and IFF

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.



Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 to July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

Throughout the class period, Netflix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The complaint alleges Eagle Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 to August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) that Frutarom Industries Ltd. ("Frutarom"), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom's financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

