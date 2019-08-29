FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NGHC, GTT, TWOU and CVS

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGM: NGHC)

Investors Affected: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in National General Holdings Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General's illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company's reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in GTT Communications, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute's legacy systems and processes into GTT's client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute's sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT's core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/gtt-communications-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - July 30, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 2U, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U's business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company's costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U's growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U's growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U's projections and financial forecasts.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/2u-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Investors Affected: on behalf of all former Aetna Inc. shareholders who acquired CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS's acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CVS Health Corporation. According to the filed complaint, CVS made false and/or misleading statements in connection with its acquisition of Aetna and/or failed to disclose that: (a) by the end of 2017, CVS's financial condition and expected earnings had deteriorated as a result of rising costs and poor results being experienced in the long-term care ("LTC") unit associated with the 2015 acquisition of Omnicare; (b) in 2017, deteriorating conditions and prospects in CVS 's LTC unit prompted CVS to undertake hasty acquisitions of LTC pharmacies to compensate for the declining LTC business and/or mask the expected LTC goodwill impairment ahead of the planned Acquisition; (c) although negative LTC performance factors prompted CVS and the CVS Individual Defendants to make hasty LTC pharmacy acquisitions in 2017, those same negative factors were being overlooked and ignored for purposes of undertaking, disclosing, and reporting the results of LTC goodwill impairment tests throughout 2017, in violation of GAAP; (d) the LTC goodwill being carried on CVS's books as a result of the Omnicare acquisition was being carried at inflated values that would require billions of dollars in impairment charges that would be charged against earnings; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, CVS's true business metrics and financial prospects were not as the Offering Documents represented.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form-2/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967