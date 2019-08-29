Sumo Logic Rolls Out Agenda and Sponsors for Illuminate 2019

More Than 60 Percent of Agenda to be Delivered by Customers and Industry Influencers Including 451 Research, ABinBev, Barracuda Networks, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City, Fetch Robotics, Gannett, Informatica, Pokémon, Redmonk, Sage Software, Xero and More



Sponsors Including AWS, PagerDuty, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, eSentire, Expel.io, Fastly, Google Cloud Platform, JFrog, MongoDB, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Sauce Labs and StackRox to Showcase the Rich Ecosystem Around the New World of Powering Today's Modern Applications and Infrastructures

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, announced today the full agenda lineup and sponsors for Illuminate 2019 . Sumo Logic's third annual user conference, Illuminate 2019, will be held September 11-12 in Burlingame, California at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport Hotel. The theme of this year's conference is ‘See Business Differently' with registration nearly sold out. The live webcast of the day one keynote will be streamed here on September 11 at 11:30 am PT.

Customer and Industry Influencer Driven Agenda

The world's best-known brands are using Sumo Logic to help them harness the power of real-time machine data analytics and the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure modern applications and accelerate digital business transformation. During this year's Illuminate conference, more than 60 percent of the sessions will be delivered by customers and industry influencers highlighting success stories, use cases and best practices. Presenters include 451 Research , Acquia , ABinBev , Barracuda Networks , Bandwidth , Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City , CloudBees , Doximity , eSentire , Expel.io , Fetch Robotics , Gannett , Genesys , GoSpotCheck , Informatica , Looker , Macquarie Bank , PAF , Pokémon , PeopleFinders , Redmonk , Sage Software , SPS Commerce , Xero , Wizards of the Coast and more.

Rich Modern App and Cloud Infrastructure Ecosystem Sponsor Lineup

In addition to a stellar lineup of speakers, Illuminate will feature a wide range of sponsors representing a rich and powerful ecosystem of valued partners that share the same point of view around building, running and securing today's modern applications and infrastructures. This year's sponsors include: AWS , PagerDuty , Cloudflare , CrowdStrike , eSentire , Expel.io , Fastly , Google Cloud Platform , JFrog , MongoDB , Okta , Palo Alto Networks , Sauce Labs and StackRox .

There will also be new additions to this year's Sumo Logic Illuminate user conference including:

New Certifications - While at Illuminate 2019, attendees will have the opportunity to receive certifications that recognize professionals with proven Sumo Logic expertise and attain the skills and knowledge needed to analyze machine data. This year, there will be seven certifications including three new certifications introduced at Illuminate including Metrics Mastery, Advanced Metrics with Kubernetes and Cloud SIEM Fundamentals.

Giving Back - Illuminate 2019 features a new component to empower its user community to give back. Sumo Logic has selected a number of charitable organizations including Fill it Forward in which the company will make a donation every time an attendee fills up their conference water bottle during the event. Attendees will also be able to select additional charities in which Sumo Logic will contribute to on behalf of the attendee including AnitaB.org , The Ocean Cleanup and Kate's Rescue for Animals .

Additional Resources

