Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 29, 2019 8:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September: 

Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Format: Hematology Panel
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, September 9, 2019
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

The events will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors and Media section.  Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.    

Contacts:
Investors
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com 

Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

