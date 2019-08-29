ChemioCare Strengthens its Proposed Slate of Directors with the Nomination of Multiple Myeloma Expert Dr. Mohamad Hussein

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemioCare USA Inc. ("ChemioCare" or the "Company"), a platform company focused on proprietary transdermal delivery, announced today the addition of Dr. Mohamad Hussein to the Company's proposed slate of directors for election at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") scheduled for September 13, 2019. Subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM, his election as a director of the Company would take effect immediately following the conclusion of the AGM.



"We are delighted to add Dr. Hussein to our proposed slate of directors for the upcoming AGM," said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO. "His experience in multiple myeloma (MM) will add significant value and insight to our strategy and execution of our ongoing lenalidomide transdermal program, as well as to other identified assets focusing on additional hematologic malignancies. Dr. Hussein will guide and help prioritize our vision of developing a superior product profile in the various MM treatment segments. He will bring invaluable scientific expertise to our Board and is expected to lead the Scientific Committee of the Board."

Dr. Hussein brings more than 30 years of combined academia and biotechnology company experience in the therapeutic areas of hematologic malignancies, cell therapy, hematology and oncology to ChemioCare. He recently retired from his role as Corporate Vice President: Global lead, Multiple Myeloma at Celgene. There, he led the therapeutic vision and strategy for multiple myeloma inline and pipeline assets, which included Revlimid® (lenalidomide), its largest product. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Hussein was one of the founders of the multiple myeloma multidisciplinary research center at Cleveland Clinic. He continues to practice as a Board-certified hematologist oncologist and lectures at USF College of Medicine.

Dr. Hussein added, "Current treatments for multiple myeloma offer significant opportunities for improvement in patient outcomes and quality of life; I believe that ChemioCare's PETT transdermal technology has the potential to take current standard of care drugs to a new level of performance. I look forward to helping bring these new innovations to patients."

About ChemioCare

ChemioCare is a biotechnology company focused on improving the profiles of medicines through its proprietary permeation enhanced transdermal technology (PETT). The Company's platform technology uniquely combines high flux and sustained release into a matrix drug in adhesive patch. ChemioCare has three patches in development for cancer and cancer supportive care. Its lead programs are expected to enter Phase 3 pivotal studies late 2019. Each product leverages the 505(b)2 regulatory path and is aiming at establishing improved efficacy, a new indication, and reduced or eliminated side effects from the originator's products.

