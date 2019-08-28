Market Overview

Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 28, 2019 7:19pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.  Blake T. DeBerry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in New York, New York.  His remarks are scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET.  Mr. DeBerry and Jeff Bird, Senior Vice President of Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mr. DeBerry will deliver a presentation at the 2019 Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway.  His remarks are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CEST (10:30 a.m. ET).  Mr. DeBerry and Mr. Bird will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of Mr. DeBerry's remarks at the Barclays conference as well as the accompanying slides for both conferences will be accessible on the Company's website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Events & Presentations section under the Investors link.  Please log-on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software for the live webcast.  A replay of the Barclays conference will be available on the Company's website for thirty days following the presentation.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Trevor Ashurst (713) 939-7711

Primary Logo

