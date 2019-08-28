Burnham Benefits Introduces New Vice President & Producer, Jules Gootrad

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits welcomed Jules Gootrad to the Burnham team as a Producer & Vice President based in Burnham's Los Angeles office, effective August 1st, 2019.

Jules most recently worked for Hays Companies as a Vice President of Employee Benefits. There he focused on mid-market companies leveraging underwriting analytics and proven expertise. He is thrilled to contribute this experience to Burnham, where it will integrate seamlessly into a client's human resources team.

As a dedicated benefits professional, Jules will be instrumental in introducing employee benefit solutions to prospects and new clients in the Los Angeles area. Having worked in the LA marketplace for over a decade, Jules expertly recognizes that the benefits industry is craving to build more efficient benefit plans that attract and retain top talent.

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp , a designation reserved for companies who reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/ .



Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO

949.252.4580

allison@burnhambenefits.com

License # OD86695

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5953e28c-c276-4aa8-82b4-975363d3d348