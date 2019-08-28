Market Overview

FFW Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 28, 2019 12:38pm   Comments
WABASH, Ind., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC:FFWC) (8/27/2019 Close: $43.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $39.31 per share as of July 31, 2019. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on August 27, 2019 was $43.00 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,137,783 as of the same date. On July 31, 2019, the corporation had assets of $411.0 million and shareholders' equity of $45.2 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru, IN. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Emily Boardman
Treasurer
(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation

 

