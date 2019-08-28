Legal Technology Veteran Donna Payne Receives the International Legal Technology Association's Lifetime Achievement Award

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayneGroup , a leader in training and legal software development, is proud to announce that its CEO, Donna Payne, has been named the recipient of the International Legal Technology Association's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.



This award, which is part of the ILTA's annual Distinguished Peer Awards, recognizes a career in which Payne exhibited the highest standards of personal conduct, produced a record of equality and set standards for the profession. Her record of achievement demonstrates a strong vision and a capacity for innovation, collaboration and motivation. This award acknowledges her contributions to the legal sector and her role in encouraging others to participate, as well as her leadership in the ILTA and her contributions to the greater legal technology industry.

"It is a special time for ILTA and the world of legal technology as we recognize Donna's lifetime of dedication to the industry," says Joy Heath Rush, CEO of ILTA. "She is a role model for young entrepreneurs and technologists and has provided a wealth of knowledge and experience to many."

"I am honored and humbled to have been recognized with the ILTA Peer Award for Lifetime Achievement," says Payne, who also received the ILTA's Vendor Thought Leader of the Year Award in 2013.

In addition to leading PayneGroup, her software development and training company, Payne is an original member of the Microsoft Legal Advisory Council and has authored 13 books on Microsoft Office, including the bestselling series "Word for Law Firms" and "Excel for Law Firms." She has served as a columnist for several publications and is a frequent speaker at legal and technical conferences. She also co-chairs the ILTA's Partner Advisory Council.

Craig Ball, a trial lawyer, legal technology author and thought leader, stated, "I've known Donna for much of her professional lifetime, and no one more richly deserves the admiration of her peers. Donna was a pioneer in teaching lawyers about forensic technology, most particularly the perils and power of application metadata. She's been a selfless friend and mentor to so many in the legal technology world. Donna Payne never seeks the spotlight, but her many good works can't help but bring it to shine on her."

About PayneGroup

Donne Payne founded PayneGroup in 1992 and still serves as its CEO. The company, which is based in Seattle, develops enterprise software to enhance security and productivity. It also provides training and other professional services to government and other clients from throughout the U.S., including those in the legal, health care, insurance and education industries.