Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, and Chief Accounting Officer, Andrea Speers, MS, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:35 pm ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC's website ( ir.trhc.com ) .

Mr. Adams and Ms. Speers are scheduled to present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:20 pm ET.

