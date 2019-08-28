Gregg Seibert, Vice Chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Networks and AMC Networks, to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) today announced that Vice Chairman, Gregg Seibert, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the companies' Investor Relations websites at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com , www.msgnetworks.com and www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading "Investors." A replay of the webcast will be available on each Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG's NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com .

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks owns and operates several of cable television's most recognized brands delivering high quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers. The Company manages its business through two operating segments: (i) National Networks, which principally includes AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV; and AMC Studios, the Company's television production business; and (ii) International and Other, which principally includes AMC Networks International, the Company's international programming business; IFC Films, the Company's independent film distribution business; Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business; RLJ Entertainment, a content distribution company that also includes the subscription streaming services Acorn TV and Urban Movie Channel; and the Company's wholly-owned subscription streaming services, Shudder and Sundance Now. For more information on AMC Networks, please visit the Company's website at http://www.amcnetworks.com .

