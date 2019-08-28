Market Overview

Pacific Ethanol to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 28, 2019 9:00am   Comments
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States, announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference. The event is being held on September 8-10, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

President and CEO Neil Koehler is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9th, at 10:25 a.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on September 9th and 10th

A webcast of management's presentation will be available on the Investors section of Pacific Ethanol's website at www.pacificethanol.com/ for a period of 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol owns and operates nine production facilities, four in the Western states of California, Oregon and Idaho, and five in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. The plants have a combined production capacity of 605 million gallons per year, produce over one million tons per year of ethanol co-products – on a dry matter basis – such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast and CO2. Pacific Ethanol markets and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, high-quality alcohol products and co-products domestically and internationally. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all ethanol and alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's plants as well as for third parties, approaching one billion gallons of ethanol marketed annually based on historical volumes. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Kirsten Chapman Paul Koehler
916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
  415-433-3777 916-403-2790
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com paulk@pacificethanol.com
     

 

