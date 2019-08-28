CrunchTime! Control 2019 User Conference to Showcase Best Practices for Restaurant Operators

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the restaurant industry's leading back-of-house operations platform provider , today announced that Control 2019 , the 7th annual CrunchTime! User's Conference, will take place September 18-19, 2019 in Boston. The two-day, interactive conference will showcase highly impactful restaurant food and labor operations programs along with tips and advice on how to get the most from CrunchTime's restaurant operations platform.



More than 160 of the world's top restaurant and hospitality brands – including quick serve, fast casual, and fine dining – leverage CrunchTime to optimize food and labor costs and gain a competitive advantage. Control 2019 is the premiere venue for these brands to collaborate and learn from both industry peers and the experts at CrunchTime. Control helps users to get the most from CrunchTime's back office solution by exploring new innovations, improvements, and automation built into the CrunchTime platform.

"Everyone benefits when exchanging ideas with some of the smartest operators in the industry, and CrunchTime! Control 2019 is the hands-on opportunity to do just that—learn, network, and take your use of CrunchTime to the next level," said Chris Bauer, director of learning and development, CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. "Customers attending Control 2019 will learn how their peers are using the software to optimize food and labor operations, and how they're benefitting from new features and mobile innovations. They also have the opportunity to tell CrunchTime what they would like to see next."

Attendees will receive practical advice on how to optimize their food and labor costs, improve back-of-house operations, and increase profits across all of their locations. Conference sessions focus on topics that help users succeed in their daily routines. Roundtable activities offer users the chance to network with their peers who face similar challenges in their roles. They can also learn how similar brands leverage CrunchTime to its fullest potential.

Top Brands Take the Stage to Share Their Stories at Control 2019

CrunchTime users are the heart and soul of the Control Conference. Customer presentations scheduled for Control 2019 include:

Super User Tip and Tricks – A Q&A panel session with expert-level Super Users!

– A Q&A panel session with expert-level Super Users! Up and Running with TeamworX – A leading brand shares its story of implementing TeamworX to meet labor scheduling challenges. Hear what's working best, explore hurdles they've overcome, and learn what results they're getting from the TeamworX labor app.

– A leading brand shares its story of implementing TeamworX to meet labor scheduling challenges. Hear what's working best, explore hurdles they've overcome, and learn what results they're getting from the TeamworX labor app. Out-of-Body Experience – Veteran clients take the stage to share how they get their CrunchTime data out of the system and discuss the various ways they use it to improve data integrity, reporting, and auditing. Highlights will include examples of User Defined Exports and SQL queries being used today to run their businesses.

– Veteran clients take the stage to share how they get their CrunchTime data out of the system and discuss the various ways they use it to improve data integrity, reporting, and auditing. Highlights will include examples of User Defined Exports and SQL queries being used today to run their businesses. Getting Results with BizIQ – This panel discussion taps seasoned users of the CrunchTime BizIQ business intelligence application to share an overview of how they're each using the system, followed by interactive audience questions on how BizIQ gives insights into your business!

"I've been a Super User for five years and attending the Control conference is the best way to share ideas and best practices with other CrunchTime Users," said Jenna Hiera, Senior Financial Analyst, Biscuitville Fresh Southern, who will share her expertise as a speaker on the Super Users panel. "CrunchTime is so adaptable to the unique needs of different brands that I always learn a new approach or technique during the conference and come back to work with a notepad full of new ideas."

The Smaht Bah and BizIQ Workshops are Back, and Better than Ever!

Take advantage of access to CrunchTime product experts by arriving early for the Control 2019 pre-conference sessions. Sign up for one-on-one time at the Smaht Bah—CrunchTime's version of the "Genius Bar," where attendees can schedule private sessions with CrunchTime experts and product gurus. Smaht Bah sessions are by appointment only and fill up fast.

Pre-conference, the Smaht Bah and BizIQ Workshops will run on Sept. 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon (before primary conference sessions kick-off, so you won't miss a thing). Watch for sign-ups to be released closer to the conference.

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., provides a comprehensive restaurant operations platform that simplifies and automates restaurant operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For almost 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit www.crunchtime.com .