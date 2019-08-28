Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica") (NASDAQ:VRCA), a medical dermatology company committed to the development and commercialization of novel treatments that provide meaningful benefit for people living with skin diseases, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview and review of the company's pipeline programs at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Verrica website at http://www.verrica.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a medical dermatology company committed to the development and commercialization of novel treatments that provide meaningful benefit for people living with skin diseases. The company's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people, primarily children, in the United States, and common warts are contagious skin growths affecting 22 million people. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum or common warts. Following positive topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, a New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum is planned for the second half of 2019. Verrica is planning to meet with the FDA to determine next steps on the development of VP-102 for common warts following positive Phase 2 results. VP-102 is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of external genital warts. A second product candidate, VP-103, is in pre-clinical development for plantar warts. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

