WestKam Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that Mr. Peter K. Jensen, LL.B., BCL, B.Sc. has been appointed to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Mr. Akash Patel.



"The Company would like to thank Mr. Patel for his many years of service and contributions as a Director," said Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of WestKam.

New director Peter Jensen, who holds two law degrees from McGill University, brings a long and successful career in law, management and finance to the WestKam board. Mr. Jensen began his legal practice in 1981, focusing on the corporate and securities sectors in British Columbia. He has gained a wide range of international legal counselling experience with special expertise in trans-border transactions for companies operating in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Mr. Jensen is a former and current director of numerous private and publicly traded companies and has assisted with financings in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Jensen to the Board," said Mr. Wayrynen. "His years of diverse experience will undoubtedly provide much value to the Company and its shareholders."

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com .

