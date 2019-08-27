JE, ABMD, NTAP, CTST CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/09/2017 - 07/23/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CLASS PERIOD: 01/31/2019 - 07/31/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed's revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company's prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/22/2019 - 08/01/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/14/2018 - 07/12/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 9, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company's Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company's customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust's competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

