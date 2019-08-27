Market Overview

François Desjardins, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit

Globe Newswire  
August 27, 2019 11:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 4, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. (ET) in Toronto.

This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca under the section Investor Center, under Presentations and Events.  An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Bank").

With 3,300 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its retail, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45 billion in balance sheet assets and $30 billion in assets under administration.

Information :

Hélène Soulard
Assistant Vice President, Communications
514 284-4500, extension 40015
helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
