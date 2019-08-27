Chaparral Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) will present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 4.



A copy of Chaparral's most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors .