Chaparral Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 27, 2019 9:15am   Comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) will present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 4.

A copy of Chaparral's most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral
Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 130,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 221,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact Scott Pittman Chief Financial Officer 405-426-6700 investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com 

