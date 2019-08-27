Market Overview

Ambarella to Participate in the Dougherty & Company 4ᵗʰ Annual Institutional Investor Conference September 5ᵗʰ

Globe Newswire  
August 27, 2019
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO will be participating in the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 5th at Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis. 

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com

 

