Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Helius Medical, Verb Technology, CannTrust, and Realogy Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT), Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTST), and Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to April 10, 2019

The complaint, filed on July 9, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company's application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Helius class action go to: https://bespc.com/HSDT

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: January 3, 2018 to May 2, 2018

The complaint, filed on July 9, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period Verb stock increased from approximately $0.12 per share on January 3, 2018 to $2.70 per share on April 19, 2018, an astonishing increase of over 2000%.

Following the rapid rise of the Company's stock price, on April 23, 2018, the truth as to the Company's relationship with Oracle began to emerge. The Company revealed the actual terms of the Oracle Agreement through the filing of a Form 8-K. The terms of the agreement revealed that the prior representations as to the scope of the relationship with Oracle were materially misleading.

As the market digested the true nature of the Oracle Agreement, the stock began a precipitous decline, closing on April 30, 2018 at $1.54 per share, a decrease of 43% from the high a week prior. The market continued to digest this information and by the market close on May 2, 2018, the Company's stock was trading at $1.08 per share, a decrease of 64% from the high price of $3.04 per share on April 20th.

For more information on the Verb Technology class action go to: https://bespc.com/verb

CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: November 14, 2018 to July 12, 2019

The complaint, filed on July 10, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) that the Company's Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) that, as a result, the Company's customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust's competitors; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the CannTrust class action go to: https://bespc.com/ctst

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2019 to May 22, 2019

The complaint, filed on July 11, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer's broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy's anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry's practices regarding brokers' commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Realogy's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Realogy class action go to: https://bespc.com/rlgy

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.