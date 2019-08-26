Market Overview

Peeks Social Announces Appointment of William Lavin as Interim-CFO

Globe Newswire  
August 26, 2019 7:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) ("Peeks Social" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Lavin as the new interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 

Mr. Lavin has been a director of the Company since 2015 serving on the Audit committee throughout that time.  With his appointment as the interim CFO, Mr. Lavin will be stepping down from his duties on that committee.

Peeks Social and Mr. Gaetano DiPietro, who was announced as CFO in May 2019 have mutually concluded their relationship.  The Company wishes Mr. DiPietro success in his endeavours.

The Peeks Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores, or by visiting www.peeks.social.

The Personas Social App can be downloaded in either the Google or Apple AppStores.

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd. 
Mark Itwaru                                       
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
416-635-5339                                    
mark@peeks.com    

David Vinokurov
Director Investor Relations
416-716-9281
davidv@peeks.com                          

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Primary Logo

