Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Farfetch Limited Investors

Globe Newswire  
August 26, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") continues its investigation on behalf of Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTCH) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased  Farfetch securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York
Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

