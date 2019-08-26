Upcoming HMG Strategy Washington, D.C. CISO Summit Will Bring Together Private and Public Sector Leaders for Collaboration on Cyber Reslience

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyber threats continue to escalate in size and frequency, improved communication and collaboration between public and private sector cybersecurity leaders has become more critical than ever. To help address the needs for strengthening these public-private partnerships, HMG Strategy is pleased to announce that Sally Kenyon Grant, an accomplished technology leader whose career has successfully straddled both business and government, will be speaking at its upcoming 2019 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit. Grant will speak to the importance for private sector technology executives to become more actively involved in supporting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in the ongoing war again.



These and other topics will drive the discussion at the upcoming 2019 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy, which is taking place on September 19, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

To learn more about the Washington, D.C. CISO Summit and register for the event, click here .

"All of us in cybersecurity leadership roles are responsible for fighting against cyber attackers and cyber criminals to protect our nation's critical infrastructure defense assets," says Grant, whose career in government relations spans 25 years and includes working in two White House administrations and on Capitol Hill.

"As tech leaders, we have the knowledge and expertise to help our nation become safer and more secure, and we need to be involved at the federal level. A strong working relationship between business and government is absolutely essential to our nation's freedom and security," adds Grant, who is currently Vice President at Semantic-AI, an enterprise intelligence platform for government agencies and businesses pioneering advanced data analysis with facial recognition, translation, sentiment and resilient cybersecurity systems for powerful solutions delivery.

Grant will be a keynote speaker at the Washington, D.C. CISO Summit where she will be interviewed on the topic of `Strengthening Cybersecurity Leadership in our Nation's Capital' by Mignona Cote, Senior Practices Leader at AWS.



"We're going to give the audience a taste of what our Special Forces in the Department of Defense are working on, such as biometric recognition systems to spot adversarial attacks," says Grant.

While improved communication and collaboration between public and private sector leaders on cybersecurity has been a longstanding goal, greater commitment and engagement from both parties is desperately needed. "We're thrilled to have Sally join us to share her deep expertise and knowledge of the cyber landscape," says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By bringing together the top minds from government and the private sector at our Washington, D.C. CISO Summit, we hope to foster deeper partnerships between the public and private sectors for driving innovation and strengthening cyber resilience."

The Washington, D.C. CISO Summit will include world-class experts from top federal agencies, the federal legislative branch and major U.S. corporations.

For additional information about the Washington, D.C. CISO Summit and register for the event, click here

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global community consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee4485b-c7a2-4b23-bb75-406c7ad4fe11