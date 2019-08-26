CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBLK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Carbon Black's agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ). Shareholders of Carbon Black will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Carbon Black owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carbon-black-inc .

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bancorp of New Jersey's agreement to be acquired by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. ("ConnectOne") (NASDAQ GS: CNOB ). Shareholders of Bancorp of New Jersey will receive 0.78 of a share of ConnectOne common stock or $16.25 in cash for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-bancorp-of-new-jersey-inc .

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River's agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst") (NASDAQ GS: OCFC ). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

